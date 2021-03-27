Opacity Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.13 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $1.23 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 89% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00058619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00232111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.00864007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00075093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars.

