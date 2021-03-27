Open Platform Achieves Market Cap of $8.53 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Open Platform has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.00616064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023257 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

