Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Opium has a market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $325,983.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00010960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00236481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00843369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00031264 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

