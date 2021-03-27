OptionRoom Price Down 5.3% This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004859 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $33.34 million and approximately $482,877.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00235836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00844476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031431 BTC.

