Opus (OPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,073.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $594,175.53 and $1,073.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00615206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

