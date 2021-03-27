Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 122.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004284 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $375.45 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

ORC is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

