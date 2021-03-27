Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $863,607.69 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,939.14 or 0.99701421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00297032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00360481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.00657623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00090897 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00034695 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

