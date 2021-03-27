Orbitcoin Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $842,854.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,704.94 or 0.99889347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00288559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00362122 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00657263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

