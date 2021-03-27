Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $454.66 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $454.66 million and $48.12 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.91 or 0.00621834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

