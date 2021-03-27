Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Tops $443.24 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $443.24 million and $75.05 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.00627835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.