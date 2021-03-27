OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.01.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OGI stock opened at C$4.41 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

