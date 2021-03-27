Orion Protocol Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $25.00 or 0.00044480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $519.94 million and $26.29 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

