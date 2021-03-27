Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at C$1,022,619.85. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,999,034.19. Insiders sold 232,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,364 in the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.14 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

