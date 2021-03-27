Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OBTC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $21.07. 132,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,251. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

Get Osprey Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.