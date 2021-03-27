Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Otonomy alerts:

72.3% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otonomy and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $600,000.00 213.41 -$44.67 million ($1.45) -1.83 InnovAge $23.99 million 135.19 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -5.85

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Otonomy and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 4 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otonomy presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 205.66%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -14,379.87% -108.75% -54.62% InnovAge -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otonomy beats InnovAge on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.