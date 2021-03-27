Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $93.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.