Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.45

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 990739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

