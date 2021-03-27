Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $109.72 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 4.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Cigna worth $109,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,968,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 46,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

