Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000.

Acies Acquisition stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

