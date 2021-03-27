Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $74.58 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $74.58 million and approximately $313,562.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.33 or 0.03057161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00328885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00396102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00357142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00235540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021273 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,519,319 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.