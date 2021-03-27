Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,829.96

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,829.96 ($23.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,095 ($27.37). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 195,167 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,863.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,829.96.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

