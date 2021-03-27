Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.28. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 820,031 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

