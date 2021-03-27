Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Hits $133.48 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $133.48 million and $4.24 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

