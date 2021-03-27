PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.65% of PACCAR worth $793,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.