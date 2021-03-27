Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

