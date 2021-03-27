Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,389 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

