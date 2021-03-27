Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $319.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

