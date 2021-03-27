Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.