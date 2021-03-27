Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $120.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

