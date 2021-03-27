Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 10,011 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,511,000 after buying an additional 165,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $87.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

