Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 12,781 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.