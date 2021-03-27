Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 17,949 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

