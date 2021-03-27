Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 22,582 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 189.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in XP were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of XP by 94.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

XP stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion and a PE ratio of 75.24. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

