Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

