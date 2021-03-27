Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $424.87 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.29 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

