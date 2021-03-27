Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,969,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

