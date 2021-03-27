Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.18 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 672,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

