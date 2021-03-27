Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 271.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 56.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.