Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.45 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

