Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,572,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

