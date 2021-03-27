Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.