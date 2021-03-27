Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $208,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 131.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 160,676 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,485. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

