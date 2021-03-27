Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Foot Locker by 393,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

