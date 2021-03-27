Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

