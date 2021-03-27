Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.18 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

