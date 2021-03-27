Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.54 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

