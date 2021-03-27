Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

