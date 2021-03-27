Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

