Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 125,144 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 503.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,144 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.62 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

