Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 18,146 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PBA stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

